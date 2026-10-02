After Hitting Reset & Productive Summer, Rejuvenated Charlie Lindgren Ready To Bounce Back For Capitals In 2026-27: 'I'm Going To Compete My Butt Off'

"Every time I get a chance to go play, I feel like I can be a difference maker. My goal always is to make sure that when I get a chance, I want to give the team the best chance to win as I can," Lindgren said. "I'm a guy that the team knows what they'll get from me. I'm going to compete my butt off, I'm never going to give in, never going to give up and just go out and play my game. I got a lot of trust in what I've done... I just feel awesome."