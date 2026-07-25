The Washington Capitals saw two of their stars return to the ice in Russia on Saturday, as Alex Ovechkin and Aliaksei Protas skated in the annual "Match of the Year" — and helped their team to a huge victory.
Ovechkin and Protas skated for Mikhail Sergachev's team in a friendly consisting of top stars as they faced off against Artemi Panarin's team. Though Team Panarin had a three-goal lead entering the third, Team Sergachev rallied thanks to the Capitals.
First, Ovechkin, who decided to go without a visor in the exhibition, scored early in the third period to pull his team within two. He got to the netfront and buried a feed from getting to the net front and burying a feed from Nashville Predators prospect Yegor Surin.
It marked Ovechkin's first time back on the ice and in game action since choosing to return to Washington for another season. He signed a one-year contract on July 2. The 40-year-old led the Capitals in scoring last season with 32 goals and 64 points in 82 games.
Team Sergachev clawed back, and ultimately, the game headed to a shootout with the score tied 9-9. There, Protas showcased his stickhandling in the skills competition, buring the shootout winner to secure a 10-9 victory.
Protas is coming off another strong year with Washington, where he put up 25 goals and 27 assists for 52 points in 76 games.
Both have been spending their offseasons overseas and are expected to continue training before returning to the U.S. at some point in September ahead of training camp.