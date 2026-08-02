Alex Ovechkin Explains Playing Both Power-Play Units For Capitals, Ponders Role For 2026-27: 'We'll See How It Goes'

"He can still continue to defy odds and be a very productive, good NHL player for the Washington Capitals, and help us win a lot of hockey games," Carbery said. "That's the way that I see it going, and then also continue to be the leader that he's been through his career as our captain, and continue to help a winning team, hopefully a playoff team, and young players inside of that continue to grow their game and develop and get to the next level."