Alex Ovechkin Named Capitals' Masterton Nominee

"In Alex Ovechkin’s 21st season with the Capitals, and after breaking Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record a season ago, he continues to play with the same passion and dedication he has given to the game since entering the league in 2005. At 40 years old, Ovechkin continues to be an integral part of the Capitals’ locker room," the PHWA's nomination said. "And on the ice, Ovechkin leads the team in goals and has made history again this season, hitting 1,000 career goals combining regular season and playoffs and tying Gordie Howe for the most 25-goal seasons in NHL history. He remains undecided on his future going into next season but has maintained a love for hockey that is contagious in the dressing room."