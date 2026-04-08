Alex Ovechkin Named Capitals' Masterton Nominee

The Capitals captain has 31 goals in 78 games this season.
For the second consecutive year, Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has been named a nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.
The Masterton is awarded to the player "who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to ice hockey." Every team's respective nominee is selected by that city's chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers' Association.
"In Alex Ovechkin’s 21st season with the Capitals, and after breaking Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record a season ago, he continues to play with the same passion and dedication he has given to the game since entering the league in 2005. At 40 years old, Ovechkin continues to be an integral part of the Capitals’ locker room," the PHWA's nomination said. "And on the ice, Ovechkin leads the team in goals and has made history again this season, hitting 1,000 career goals combining regular season and playoffs and tying Gordie Howe for the most 25-goal seasons in NHL history. He remains undecided on his future going into next season but has maintained a love for hockey that is contagious in the dressing room."
Ovechkin also added to his record of the most 30-goal seasons in NHL history and has 31 goals and 30 assists for 61 points in 78 games this season.
The Russian winger is in the final year of his contract and will make a decision regarding his future this summer, as he and the Capitals announced in a social media video on Wednesday.
Editor's Note: The Hockey News is a member of the Washington PHWA chapter.