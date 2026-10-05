Alex Ovechkin Opens Up About Decision To Retire After This Season, Approach To Final Run With Capitals: 'I'm Gonna Enjoy This TIme'

Washington Capitals
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James Guillory — Imagn Images
James Guillory — Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2026 10:36 PMPublished Oct 5, 2026 10:36 PM
ARLINGTON, V.A. — Alex Ovechkin still loves the game.
That much is easy to see as the Washington Capitals captain pondered the biggest decision — and hardest one, he admits — of his career: the decision to hang up the skates.
Ovechkin announced on Monday, exactly 21 years to the day he made his NHL debut, that this season will be his last, a choice he made with his family as he pondered his future and the ever-changing league.
"It's hard to say when (I knew), but the game's changed," Ovechkin said. "Younger and younger. How I said before, I saw what the organization do (this summer) and it give me motivation to come back and play one more year."
The 41-year-old said that while stepping away isn't something he takes lightly, he believes it is the best path forward for him personally.
Ovechkin is a father to two sons, eight-year-old Sergei and five-year-old Ilya, and said that they also played a major role in his decision.
"Me and my wife talk about it, I have to heal my body as well," Ovechkin said. "How I said, I'm not 20 years old, and I want to play with my kids when they growing up. Go play hockey, play soccer, play basketball, and I want to be healthy enough to do that kind of stuff.
"I have lots of messages, lots of phone calls and it's hard. It's hard decision for me, but I have to look in the future and I have to be able to play with the kids and be healthy and do little things," he added.
Ovechkin wanted to announce the news before the home opener to not just make sure it didn't hang over his and his teammates' heads as they navigate an 84-game campaign, but to also let the fanbase know it will be his final start to the year at Capital One Arena.
"Thank you guys for support. You guys love me, I love you guys," Ovechkin said.
As he reflected on his career, he stressed how much it's meant to him to help set the standard in D.C., crediting the likes of Chris Clark, Dainus Zubrus and more for helping set the tone.
He also values how he's been able to give back to the community and be a part of the hockey culture in the DMV, which continues to grow thanks to his contributions to the game over the years, while also acknowledging that he was happy to have helped bring a championship to the District.
"It's not all me. It's (Nicklas Backstrom, T.J. Oshie, John Carlson), all those guys who've been in this. I've been in this a long time... hockey's growing in this area tremendously," Ovechkin said. "I'm happy to be a part of it. I'm pretty sure you guys see it, how kids love hockey and how that community grows as hockey fans.
"Times fly. It's been pretty good career... ups and downs. Obviously the goal was to bring the Stanley Cup to D.C. We did it, and that was most important," he noted.
With 82 games left to go in the 2026-27 campaign, Ovechkin said that he personally won't treat the year differently, though he'll be sure to enjoy and relish the moments he'll miss as much as he can.
Ultimately, though, the goal is to compete for one last run at a Stanley Cup before he rides off into the sunset, while continuing to set the standard in the room.
"Just play as hard as I can, enjoy the time and have fun," Ovechkin said, adding, "I try to give that experience (I've learned) to the boys, to the team. I hope I did the right thing."
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