Alex Ovechkin Responds To Appearing In Campaign Ad For Vladimir Putin's United Russia Party: 'I'm For Peace & Love'

"As soon as I’m done playing hockey, I’m going to stay there. I’m going to live there, my kids are going to live there, family," Ovechkin said. "I’m for peace and love. I hope everything’s going to be okay. My home is Russia, D.C. is my second home. I have lots of friends, I grew up here as a person and I love D.C., I’d say it’s my second home. I hope everything’s going to be okay and peace and love for everybody. "