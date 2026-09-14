Alex Ovechkin Returns To The Ice For The Capitals

The captain returned to the ice for the Washington Capitals on Monday, taking part in informal skates with the group, featuring new teammates Alex Tuch, Boone Jenner, Jordan Kyrou and Vincent Desharnais, for the first time.
Ovechkin was in high spirits as he reunited with his team, completing the full roster that is now back in D.C. ahead of training camp.
He was strong in his skates and making good plays in the scrimmage, showcasing his passing and of course, his trademark shot that hasn’t faded over the years. He also experimented with a couple of different sticks.
The soon-to-be 41-year-old, who was pondering his future after the 2025-26 season came to an end, a one-year cotract extension on July 2 to return for what will be his 22nd season.
Ovechkin is coming off a strong season where he led Washington in scoring with 32 goals and 64 points. He also sits 11 goals away from passing Wayne Gretzky for the most combined goals in NHL history between regular season and playoffs.
His role is expected to change slightly this season amid the addition of several depth players up front, but he will continue to be utilized as a top scoring option for the Capitals as he tries to lead the team back into the playoffs.
Washington will hold one more informal skate on Tuesday before taking part in the team’s internal media day and physicals on Wednesday. Training camp officially begins on Thursday.