Alex Ovechkin Says He’ll Try To Hit 1,000 Goals, Wants To Win Another Cup Over Record

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin is all in after re-signing for his 22nd NHL season, and has high aspirations for the upcoming campaign.
Appearing on MatchTV’s Vse Na Match!, Ovechkin discussed his decision to play with the Capitals for another year, and when asked if he’d consider sticking around for 1,000 career NHL goals, he didn’t rule it out.
We’ll do our best,” Ovechkin said, per a DeepL translation. “It will all depend on my desire and my health. We’ll see how it goes. It gets harder and harder every year.”
Ovechkin, who turns 41 in September, is coming off another record 30-goal campaign where he led D.C. with 32 goals and 32 assists for 64 points while appearing in all 82 regular-season games. He sits at 929 career goals.
He also recorded his 1,000th combined goal between regular season and playoffs, and he sits 10 away from Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record of 1,016.
That said, Ovechkin doesn’t necessarily have his sights set on more records as he returns. Instead, the league’s all-time leading goal scorer wants to make another run for a Stanley Cup.
“A team sport doesn’t depend on just one player. Washington was a united force in 2018. I want to win the Cup again. That desire outweighs the chance to break another Gretzky record,” Ovechkin said. “The main thing is to have a good team.”
And, following the Capitals’ blockbuster offseason, Ovechkin believes they have the group to make a legitimate run.
“As captain, I’m happy with the team; we have a competitive roster,” Ovechkin added. “Our goal is the title. I don’t know if I’ll have another season after that.”