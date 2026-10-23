Alex Tuch Gets First Shot at Former Team as Capitals Welcome Sabres to D.C.

“I don’t know if there will ever be full closure on it, because I always will wish I did more on a certain play or in a certain situation or did something on a day-to-day basis,” Tuch said. “You’re never going to live life without regret. You strive for it. But I just want to say I was so proud of the fact that I was part of the team, and I was so proud of our team for what we accomplished, which seemed impossible at certain times.”