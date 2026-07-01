Amid Recent Growth Spurt, Oliver Suvanto Determined To Be 'Big, Mean Guy' For Capitals

ARLINGTON, V.A. — Oliver Suvanto's not sure where his size came from.
It may be from his mother, who's taller than his father, or it may just be the fact that he drank a lot of milk growing up — after all, "We do that a lot in Finland." What he is sure of is that he can use it to his advantage with the Washington Capitals.
Towering at 6-foot-3, Suvanto is looking to use his size to his advantage as he begins his journey to the NHL, and on the first day of development camp, said that his goal is to be as unpleasant to play against as possible.
"I like to be the big, mean guy," Suvanto smiled. "Just to get more muscles, it just helps a lot in the battles. I like to finish hits, so probably that's one thing I'm trying to do and maybe utilize it in an NHL rink, too. I'm 17 still, so probably just get more strength and utilize it more."
That's been the goal for the last couple of years. Suvanto had a growth spurt when he was 15, and after noticing he was much bigger than his peers, decided to use it to his advantage, especially as a defensive center.
Suvanto's an underager that made the jump to Liiga this season, the top flight of professional hockey in Finland. Playing against grown men, he was able to hold his own while playing multiple roles and showcasing his grit, physicality and two-way play while taking advantage of his frame.
"I'm one of the biggest guys at my age, so using that strength can make the difference in my style of hockey," Suvanto said. "Just (started) using that and then noticed that players don't like to play against me sometimes."
He also drew quite a bit of inspiration from no other than Washington winger Tom Wilson, who reached out to Suvanto after the draft.
Ultimately, though, Suvanto admitted though that he's not quite ready for No. 43 — at least not yet.
"(I've watched him) quite a bit," Suvanto smiled. "He's a great player, but he's maybe too tough for me."
The plan is to continue developing that strength and adding to his frame as he goes through his first Capitals development camp and then returns back home, where he'll play again with powerhouse Tappara.