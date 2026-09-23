As Capitals Take Stock Of Goalie Situation, Charlie Lindgren Working To Show He Can 'Be The Rock' The Team Needs

ARLINGTON, V.A. — Charlie Lindgren believes he can give more to the Washington Capitals.
Last year wasn't what the netminder wanted, not just from an individual standpoint but a collective one. His numbers dipped and the team failed to qualify for the postseason, and while he isn't one to make excuses, the majority of his starts came on the second half of back-to-backs behind a fatigued Washington squad.
As a result, he put more work in this offseason to try and get his game back to where he wants it to be, as he emphasized post play, rush scenarios and more while continuing to push his limits.
Now back in the District, he's feeling rejuvenated as he navigates what's become a pivotal training camp for the 32-year-old.
"We had a long offseason and long summer, so I took some time and then hit the ground running probably in early June," Lindgren said, adding, (I worked on) fine-tuning all parts of my game. Worked really hard, worked smart... I feel really good about where I'm at."
With camp winding down in a week and the regular season right around the corner, he Capitals face questions in the crease, as rising prospect Clay Stevenson, who had a .921 save percentage in four games up with D.C. last season, is not waiver-exempt and will have to clear to be sent back to the AHL's Hershey Bears.
Washington's run with three netminders in their main group to open camp, with Stevenson rotating in with Lindgren and Thompson. Both Lindgren and Stevenson also split Monday's preseason win over the Hershey Bears, and figure to get more playing time to show what they can do in these final two preseason games.
While the team won't rule out keeping both Lindgren and Stevenson to back up No. 1 Logan Thompson, there isn't a lot of space to make it work, meaning it could come down to a choice when it's time to announce the opening night roster.
"There's competitions in every spot, even for the established team... we're evaluating every position, and goalie is no different," general manager Chris Patrick said at the start of camp.
"I thought they've both been solid, and that's a something we're evaluating on a daily basis," coach Spencer Carbery added. "Clay's knocking on the door, and Charlie's been here for a number of years and has shown that he's a really good goaltender. So we'll continue to evaluate."
Lindgren's aware of the circumstances and high stakes at this year's camp, and as someone who went undrafted and worked his way up the ranks over the years, he's no stranger to fighting for a spot, either.
That said, he's ready to show that he can be that steady presence in net behind Thompson, and be a difference maker as the revamped Capitals look to not only make it back to the playoffs, but make noise as a legitimate contender.
"Every time I get a chance to play, every time I get a chance to get in the net, I just want to give the team a chance to win as possible," Lindgren said. "I'm going to come to the rink every day with a great attitude, be a great teammate and just keep on working as hard as I can. I just want to go out and be the rock I know I can be."