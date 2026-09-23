As He Fights To Stay In The NHL, Ethen Frank Emphasizing Cognitive Training & The Mental Side Of The Game

"That could really help my game at this level, just with how smart everybody is and positionally sound. They're always in the right spot," Frank said. "I think (it's about) not panicking and just whacking pucks up the wall and just kind of hoping that it gets by him, realizing that you can make that play and taking that extra half second to settle the puck down, get your head up and then hit a tape-to-tape pass."