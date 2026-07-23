Boone Jenner Looking Forward To Playing With Ovechkin After 13-Year Rivalry, Sensed He'd Be Back After Jersey Swap

Not only is Boone Jenner looking forward to a new chapter with the Washington Capitals, but he's also excited about the chance to play alongside the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer in Alex Ovechkin.
Joining TSN1060's First Up with Korolnek & Colaiacovo, Jenner discussed his decision to sign with Washington, and said he's looking forward to getting to know the captain better and playing on the same side as him after 13 years of going up against him with the division rival Columbus Blue Jackets.
"He's one of the greatest goal scorers of all time and one of the best players to ever play the game," Jenner said. "How can you not be excited to play with him and to get the experience of playing with Ovi? I'm super thrilled for that."
The two have known each other for quite a bit just from playing together, but got to meet and speak more last season when Ovechkin and him participated in a jersey swap after the Capitals' regular-season finale in Columbus.
Jenner didn't know whether or not Ovechkin would be back, but the exchange gave him a sense of where things were headed. Then, 24 hours after Jenner signed a four-year deal with D.C., Ovechkin put pen to paper for one more season.
"We did a little jersey exchange at the end of last year. It was the last game of the regular season for both of us, and obviously everyone's not sure if it was his last year, but I had a sense leaving that small, short interaction with him that he was coming back," Jenner said. "It's kind of funny that it worked out this way."