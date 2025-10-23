Capitals Accomodate Rempal's Request To Terminate Contract, Forward To Play Overseas

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals placed forward Sheldon Rempal, who is currently with the AHL's Hershey Bears, on waivers on Thursday for the purposes of terminating his contract.

Per the Capitals, the team accommodated his request to terminate his contract so that he could pursue playing opportunities overseas.

According to Russian reporter Arthur Khairullin, Rempal appears to be on track to sign a contract with the KHL's Traktor.

Rempal signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Capitals this offseason with the goal of trying to become an NHL regular.

“I’m running out of chances to make an opening night roster, so just trying to seize the day every day and just hope for the best,” he said at camp. “There’s no pressure on a guy like me. I can just go out (and play), and I don’t know if there’s any big expectations for me or anything. That takes a lot of pressure off myself just go out and prove everybody wrong every day like I’ve been doing kind of my whole life.”

While Rempal impressed in a handful of preseason outings, he was ultimately sent to Hershey to bolster their scoring depth, but remained a depth forward and potential call-up option. Through the first four games of the season, he had a goal and assist, along with a plus/minus rating of minus-2.

When Rempal clears waivers, he will have the opportunity to sign a new deal and return to the KHL, where he put up 31 goals last season with Ufa Salavat Yulayev.