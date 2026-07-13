The Washington Capitals made a minor league swap on Monday, trading prospect Zac Funk to the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for Tyler Kopff.
Kopff, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound forward, appeared in 30 games for the AHL's Rochester Americans last season, picking up a goal and four assists for five points, along with 23 penalty minutes. He also appeared in 10 ECHL games with the Jacksonville Icemen, recording two goals and four assists.
The 23-year-old was signed to an entry-level contract in March 2025 following an impressive showing at Brown University, where he had 28 points in 32 games in his second year in the NCAA.
In Kopff, Washington gets more depth in Hershey and a power forward who plays a two-way game and a physical, hard-nosed style up front.
Meanwhile, Funk will get a change in scenery as he continues his pro career .
Washington originally signed Funk to a three-year, entry-level contract back in March 2024 following an impressive junior career with the WHL's Prince George Cougars.
However, upon making the jump to the pros, Funk struggled with injury and adversity. As a result, he struggled to maintain consistency and wasn't able to find his footing or get an extended look with Hershey over the course of his tenure in the organization.
Funk appeared in 23 ECHL games for the South Carolina Stingrays last season, picking up nine goals and 10 assists for 19 points, while also playing in 10 games for the AHL's Hershey Bears, where he had two assists.