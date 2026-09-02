Capitals Announce 2026-27 Promo Schedule, Headlined By Ovechkin-Themed Magic 8 Ball Giveaway, Pride Night & More

The Washington Capitals have quite a bit planned for the 2026-27 season.
Washington officially released their promotional schedule featuring a number of theme nights, giveaways and special ticket offers, headlined by an Alex Ovechkin-themed Magic 8 Ball and bobblehead featuring the upcoming "Hometown Remix" jerseys.
Here are all of the upcoming giveaways:
- Oct. 7 vs. PIT – Schedule Magnet courtesy of Vanda Pharmaceuticals
- Oct. 28 vs. PHI – Iced Coffee Cup
- Nov. 7 vs. FLA – Hometown Remix Rally Towel
- Nov. 19 vs. BUF – Hockey Fights Cancer Rally Towel courtesy of Leidos
- Nov. 25 vs. PHI – Hockey Rink Butter Dish courtesy of Fognigma
- Dec. 1 vs. VAN – Hometown Remix Beanie
- Jan. 12 vs. VGK – Alex Ovechkin Hometown Remix Bobblehead courtesy of Vanda Pharmaceuticals
- Jan. 16 vs. COL – Fan Designed Rally Towel
- Feb. 2 vs. WPG – Alex Tuch Designed Hat
- Feb. 21 vs. NSH – Kids Giveaway (*first 3,000 kids*)
- Feb. 23 vs. NYR – GR8 Ball
- March 3 vs. CAR – Positive Affirmation Button
- March 15 vs. TBL – Trading Card Team Pack
- March 30 vs. CHI – CapsFest T-Shirt courtesy of Capital One
- April 3 vs. CBJ – Team Poster
The Capitals will also continue with their tradition of theme nights, including Pride Night on Jan. 19, Black History night on Feb. 19 and Hockey Talks Night on March 3. Washington will continue its Pride Night tradition following the Dallas Stars' removal of Pride Night from their promotional calendar.
Full list of theme nights:
- Oct. 7 vs. PIT – Home Opener presented by Vanda Pharmaceuticals
- Oct. 14 vs. MTL – Hispanic Heritage
- Oct. 17 vs. NJD – Educators Appreciation presented by KPMG
- Oct. 20 vs. LAK – Donate Life presented by MedStar Health
- Oct. 24 vs. BUF – Oktoberfest presented by Logan’s Sausage
- Oct. 28 vs. PHI – Hockey Halloween presented by Dunkin’
- Nov. 1 vs. MIN – Youth Hockey Day presented by GEICO
- Nov. 3 vs. DAL – First Responders Night presented by Google Cloud
- Nov. 14 vs. NJD – Veterans Day presented by LIUNA
- Nov. 19 vs. BUF – Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Leidos
- Nov. 25 vs. PHI – CapsGiving presented by Fognigma
- Dec. 17 vs. DET – Caps Holiday Party presented by Ticketmaster
- Dec. 19 vs. STL – Caps Holiday Party presented by Ticketmaster
- Jan. 2 vs. OTT – Women in Sports
- Jan. 4 vs. TOR – Caps Canines Night pawsented by PEDIGREE Foundation
- Jan. 14 vs. CAR – Country Music Night
- Jan. 19 vs. MTL – Pride presented by Giant Food
- Jan. 22 vs. NYI – Margaritaville presented by Ocean City
- Feb. 14 vs. UTA – Heart Health Awareness presented by MedStar Health
- Feb. 16 vs. ANA – Star Wars™ Night presented by GDIT
- Feb. 19 vs. SJS – Celebrating Black History presented by Giant Food
- Feb. 21 vs. NSH – Kids Day
- March 3 vs. CAR – Hockey Talks presented by MedStar Health
- March 9 vs. CGY – Salute to the Military
- March 17 vs. NYI – Go Green
- March 23 vs. DET – Cherry Blossom Night presented by Vanda Pharmaceuticals
- March 26 vs. BOS – Neuro Awareness presented by MedStar Health
- March 30 vs. CHI – CapsFest presented by Capital One
- April 3 vs. CBJ – Fan Appreciation presented by Michelob ULTRA
Finally, D.C. will have special ticket offers for games, which feature unique giveaways with purchase. These include a Dylan Strome "Strometrooper" Star Wars-themed bobblehead, a Hello Kitty bobblehead and more.
Here are the special ticket offers:
- Oct. 11 vs. SEA – Grateful Dead Hat
- Oct. 11 vs. SEA – Swim Cap
- Oct. 14 vs. MTL – Hispanic Heritage Long Sleeve Shirt
- Oct. 17 vs. NJD – Educators Crewneck
- Oct. 20 vs. LAK – Healthcare Heroes Crewneck
- Oct. 24 vs. BUF – Oktoberfest Beer Stein
- Oct. 28 vs. PHI – Rugby Jersey
- Nov. 1 vs. MIN – Mahjong Bag
- Nov. 1 vs. MIN – Stick Tape
- Nov. 3 vs. DAL – First Responders Long Sleeve Shirt
- Nov. 14 vs. NJD – Reversible Lacrosse Pinny
- Jan. 4 vs. TOR – Dog Treat Bag
- Jan. 14 vs. CAR – Hometown Remix Cowboy Hat
- Jan. 19 vs. MTL – Pride Tank Top
- Jan. 22 vs. NYI – Beach Towel
- Feb. 2 vs. WPG – Law Enforcement Long Sleeve Shirt
- Feb. 14 vs. UTA – Hello Kitty® Bobblehead
- Feb. 16 vs. ANA – Dylan Strome “Strometrooper” Bobblehead
- March 23 vs. DET – Cherry Blossom Hat