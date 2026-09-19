Capitals Announce Roster For Preseason Opener vs. Bruins With Tuch, Jenner & More Set To Make Debuts

The Washington Capitals will see several new faces in the lineup for their preseason opener on Sunday, as Alex Tuch and Boone Jenner are among those who will debut against the Boston Bruins.
Washington's roster for their first of four preseason games features a mix of veterans and prospects, including Tuch and Jenner, along with Lynden Lakovic, Tom Wilson, Cole Hutson, Jonny Brodzinski, Ivan Miroshnichenko and more.
In addition to Tuch and Jenner, Jonny Brodzinski and Josh Dunne, who signed with the Capitals this summer, will debut up front, while Vincent Desharnais and Justin Holl are also set to play their first game for D.C. on the blue line.
Logan Thompson and Mitchell Gibson are expected to split duties in net.
Here is the full roster for Sunday's 5 p.m. game in Boston:
Forwards: Anthony Beauvillier, Jonny Brodzinski, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Josh Dunne, Boone Jenner, Lynden Lakovic, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Petr Sikora, Justin Sourdif, Alexander Suzdalev, Bogdan Trineyev, Alex Tuch, Tom Wilson
Defensemen: Jérémie Biakabatuka, Jakob Chychrun, Vincent Desharnais, Justin Holl, Cole Hutson, Dylan McIlrath, Matt Roy
Goalies: Logan Thompson, Mitchell Gibson
The Capitals will play in Boston on Sunday before they take on the Philadelphia Flyers at GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania on Monday.