Capitals Appreciate Brodzinski's Style; How He Fits Into Plans For 2026-27

The Washington Capitals like what they've seen from Jonny Brodzinski.
So much so that, on the opening day of free agency, they didn't hesitate putting pen to paper, and inked him to a one-year, $850,000 contract.
Brodzinski, originally a 2013 fifth-round pick, is a proven veteran depth forward who's spent the last six seasons in the New York Rangers organization, splitting time between the Blueshirts and their AHL-affiliate Hartford Wolf Pack.
The 33-year-old veteran wore the "C"for Hartford from 2021 to 2024, and finally in 2024-25, made the full-time jump to the NHL level after years of work. Over the last two seasons, he's played a fourth-line role, and also had 12 goals in 51 games back in 2024-25.
Brodzinski is known for his versatility and high hockey IQ, as well as his attention to detail and willingness to battle. The 6-foot, 206-poun forward takes good care of the puck and can provide depth scoring, and is capable of playing either wing or center, where he has a strong track record in the dot.
"I've watched Jonny Brodzinski, who you think's going to be in the American League in Hartford, and the next thing you know, he's up in New York, he's playing over regulars every year, it felt like, over the last couple years," coach Spencer Carbery said. "I really appreciate his game."
That being said, where exactly does Brodzinski slot in with little vacancies up front this coming season?
Brodzinski's a proven veteran, but will have to compete with fellow newcomers like Josh Dunne for an extra spot, as well as established young players in D.C. like Ethen Frank and of course, prospects Ivan Miroshnichenko, Bogdan Trineyev and Andrew Cristall.
Given how he's been able to work his way up the ranks, it wouldn't be surprising to see him earn a spot out of camp, but Carbery emphasized that he'll have to show what he can do to get it.
"I think he's going to be a good depth player for us opening night," Carbery said. "Depends on injuries, depends on where we're at, depends on his camp, but a really, really good player to provide that."
If not, he'll be a reliable call-up option and a top name for the AHL's Hershey Bears, who experienced quite a bit of turnover this season.