“Kirk
has expressed his desire to explore other opportunities within the
National Hockey
League, and we respect and support his decision. We thank Kirk for his
dedication, professionalism, and the many contributions he made during
his three years with our organization," Patrick said in a statement. "He is an experienced and highly
respected coach whose work ethic, leadership,
and commitment to player development had a meaningful impact on our
team both on and off the ice. We wish him and his family all the best in
the next chapter of his career.”