Capitals Brought Closer Together With Annual Halloween Party Featuring Some Of The Best Costumes Yet, Including Blonde Dylan Strome

Some other teammates also teamed up for costumes; Boone Jenner and Ethen Frank were the "Men in Black" with their wives and girlfriends, Timothy Liljegren and Rasmus Sandin were members of the Swedish band ABBA with their girlfriends and then, Vincent Desharnais and Cole Hutson teamed up for a costume together in the spirit of their new-found friendship and bond as defnesive partners.