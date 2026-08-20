Capitals Continue To Make Way Back Into D.C. As Informal Skates Ramp Up, Lakovic Working Way Up To Full Strength

Lakovic, the Capitals' 2025 first-round pick, missed the majority of last season after undergoing surgery. He was back on the ice in a non-contact jersey at development camp, but now appears to be gearing up to be full contact and full go at training camp next month.
The 20-year-old is officially done with juniors, and is expected to make the pro jump this season with the AHL's Hershey Bears.
Lakovic and company join Martin Fehervary and new signee Alex Tuch, both of who have been already skating and practicing at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.
In addition them, San Jose Sharks forward Patrick Giles, a native of Chevy Chase, Maryland, has also been skating with the group. John Carlson, who signed with the Tampa Bay Lightning this offseason, was also skating in D.C. earlier this summer.
Goaltending Scott Murray is helping lead the sessions.
More Capitals are expected to hit the ice before camp in the coming weeks, including captain Alex Ovechkin, who is expected back in early September.