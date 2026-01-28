Capitals Defensemen Roy & Sandin Out vs. Kraken With Lower-Body Injuries

The Capitals are dealing with some injuries before puck drop in Seattle.
Steve Roberts — Imagn Images
The Washington Capitals will be without the services of two key blueliners on Tuesday against the Seattle Kraken, as Matt Roy and Rasmus Sandin are both listed as day-to-day with lower-body injuries.
Coach Spencer Carbery said in Seattle that both were "a little bit banged up," with Declan Chisholm and Tom Wilson also said to be hurting. Both Chisholm and Wilson appear to be available for Tuesday's contest.
Roy finished Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers as the team ran five defensemen with Sandin being injured on a hit and shot block near the end of the first period.