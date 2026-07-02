Capitals Development Camp Notebook: Allen Leads Pack In Testing, Lakovic, Suvanto, Hyland & More Impress On Day 3

Here's what to know about Capitals development camp.
ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals continued to emphasize skating to open Day 3 of their annual development camp, with players lining up for an hour of skate testing, where their times from various positions were clocked.
For Cam Allen, this was his time to shine, as the Capitals defensive prospect led the pack while receiving stick taps from his teammates. Most impressive was his sprint from starting position, where he clocked in at 2.6 seconds. Maxim Schäfer also stepped up to match that time.
Also impressing in skate testing: Lynden Lakovic, whose attention to detail in his skating has been evident in how he's gained a step, along with the likes of Brett Hyland and Terik Parascak.
After that, defensemen and forwards split up to work on skills on separate rinks.
Among the blueliners, Allen showcased his shot and puck-moving caliber. Also worth keeping an eye on is Joaquim Lemay, a development camp veteran who has been one of the strongest skaters so far through camp.
On the other rink, forwards worked on various drills, with Lakovic and Oliver Suvanto leading a group at one end. It's easy to see that Suvanto is coming along when it comes to his edge work, but where he really impressed was in the corners, where he showed grit and battled hard for pucks.
He also has an ability to get to the open space and higher-danger areas of the ice that goes under the radar.
Lakovic and Parascak showcased their stickhandling and shots, and another standout to watch was Jackson Crowder, who kept his feet moving on the forecheck. The same goes for Petr Sikora, whose compete continues to make him one of the top performers so far at camp.
Tyus Sparks, the Capitals' fourth-round pick, did not skate on Thursday for precautionary reasons.