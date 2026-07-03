Capitals Development Camp Notebook: Hyland, Sikora, Crowder Shine In 3-on-3 Tourney, How 206 Draft Class Stacked Up

The Capitals closed out development camp with a 3-on-3 tournament.
ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals hit the ice early on Friday to close out development camp with some friendly competition, where the prospects split into teams and faced off in an annual 3-on-3 tournament for the team's coveted Caps Cup.
Brett Hyland, Cam Allen, Joaquim Lemay and Lynden Lakovic served as team captains, with all but Hyland watching from the bench as they recover from various injuries.
Ultimately, it was Hyland's red team that dominated play, making quick work of their opponents thanks to their captain's impressive play, along with that of Petr Sikora and Maxim Schäfer.
Hyland has been adding strength and working on his skating and battle, and it was easy to see how far he's progressed. He was relentless in puck battles, created space for himself and his teammates and had a handful of quality goals that helped his team to an ultimate victory.
Sikora, meanwhile, continues to show tremendous upside with his footwork, tenacity on the forecheck, physicality and aggression. He demands the puck and space and drives hard to the net, and he wasn't afraid to get under his opponents' skin, either, getting into it with Will Gilson in the final.
"It was so much fun," Hyland said, adding of his game, "Just working on my details all over the ice."
Schäfer, coming off his first year playing in North America in the QMJHL, also impressed with a couple of goals and good speed, stickhandling and vision.
Beyond those on the red team, Jackson Crowder carried his group with Lakovic sidelined, scoring a key shootout goal to send orange to the final and showcasing his shot, smarts and physicality. He laid the body when he could, won puck battles and ultimately, was a strong two-way force.
"That stuff's fun," Jackson grinned, adding, "I worked really hard and got bigger, stronger, faster."
Other notes:
- Oliver Suvanto showed just how hard he battles in the corners, and he's also able to make quick decisions with the puck. He shows a lot of promise, and his skating visibly took a step forward this week.
- Tyus Sparks' trademark shot was on display, and he and Terik Parascak had some good chemistry as they set each other up for a couple of chances.
- Nick Kempf and Antoine Keller had strong showings, making big saves in tight, playing aggressive and shutting down several chances. Free agent invites Arvin Jaswal and AJ Reyelts also made statements.
- Another free agent invite that looked strong: Aiden VanRooyan, who had a nifty goal, quick hands and a lot of speed and grit.
Here are how the teams stacked up:
Team Red: Brett Hyland, Petr Sikora, Maxim Schäfer, Miroslav Satan Jr., Ty Higgins, AJ Reyelts
Team White: Cam Allen, Terik Parascak, Tyus Sparks, Gavin Lesiuk, Aiden VanRooyan, Antoine Keller
Team Navy: Joaquim Lemay, Jake Sondreal, Oliver Suvanto, Aron Dahlqvist, Brian McFadden, Arvin Jaswal
Team Orange: Lynden Lakovic, Jackson Crowder, Logan Stuart, Will Gilson, Zack Bleick, Nick Kempf