Capitals Development Camp Notebook: Lakovic Shines In Return To Ice, Sikora, Hyland & More Standouts

The Capitals continued development camp on Wednesday.
ARLINGTON, V.A. — Despite missing the majority of the season after surgery, Lynden Lakovic hasn't missed a beat, and that was evident in his first day back on the ice with the Washington Capitals at development camp.
Lakovic's been skating on his own since February, and showcased his speed and skill as he led the charge in a non-contact jersey on Wednesday.
"Recovery's going great. I feel great about myself and my game right now," Lakovic said. "It's been a long, long road to recovery."
The 19-year-old used the time away to add some size, but also fine-tuned different areas of his game that were evident as he skated on Day 2. His skating has improved significantly, as he made easy work of Wendy Marco's drills and then sped up and down the ice in the second part of the day's work.
Another was Petr Sikora, Washington's sixth-round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft. His skating and compete level is evident, as is his strength and two-way awareness.
Sikora is the kind of player who keeps his feet moving and doesn't shy away from contact, and he also has a wicked shot, which he introduced to fellow prospect Nick Kempf as he went bar-down in a drill.
In addition to Sikora, Brett Hyland, a 2023 seventh-rounder, and Joaquim Lemay, who was taken in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Draft, have also impressed with their skating and speed. Cam Allen is also standing out as he works back from season-ending shoulder surgery.
As for the new faces, Oliver Suvanto is coming along when it comes to his edge work, as is Tyus Sparks, who finally got to show off one of the top reasons he was drafted with his wicked shot.