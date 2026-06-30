Capitals Development Camp Notebook: Suvanto & More Debut, Sikora & Parascak Stand Out, Injury Updates On Day 1

Capitals prospects took the ice for Day 1 of development camp on Tuesday.
ARLINGTON, V.A. — As is usually the case with skating coach Wendy Marco, the prospects didn't ease into action as they took the ice at Washington Capitals development camp on Tuesday.
Instead, they dived right into the thick of it, starting off their week-long stay in D.C. with intense edge work, rigorous skating drills and the infamous "metronome" training.
For a handful of Washington's skaters, it was a fun challenge, as players smiled wide while testing their limits and, at times, falling or turning to Marco for more guidance.
One of those players was newcomer Oliver Suvanto, this year's first-round pick, who'd never done those types of skating drills and took a lot away from the experience as Marco worked with him on his stance and edges.
"That was tough," he laughed. "I've never done that kind of drill before, so it was hard for the legs, too. We did a lot of edge work... I'm not so good at it."
Notably, though, 45 minutes did make a key difference for several skaters, as Suvanto started to get in a rhythm while fellow draft class member, fourth-round pick Tyus Sparks, found his footing after some 1-on-1 work with Marco.
Leading the charge were veterans of Marco's skating session and development camp; Terik Parascak, Petr Sikora and Brett Hyland stood out in particular with their skating. It's clear they've been working at it, especially Parascak following an up-and-down final WHL campaign.
As for the new kids on the block, 2026 fifth-rounder and 6-foot-5 rearguard Brian McFadden impressed with his edges and skating.
To close out the session, Marco had prospects go head to head in a "last man standing" contest. Players didn't hold back physically, either, going toe to toe and taking each other down.
McFadden brought the boom, laying out 6-foot-8 prospect Miroslav Satan Jr. while Suvanto bumped Hyland hard as both of them crashed down to the ice. It came down to McFadden, Parascak and Sikora, and ultimately, Sikora won.
After the skating session, players took a quick break and then returned to the ice to skate with 100 local youth hockey players.
Ultimately, that was several players' favorite part of the day.
"You always just think of your younger self and how awesome it was to be out there with the older guys and guys like us now. You never take it for granted," McFadden said. "Give what you know to them so they can be that player one day."
Goalies, meanwhile, skated at the other end with coaches Alex Chiasson, Brooks Orpik and Olaf Kolzig.
Washington also got some injury updates; Cam Allen, who underwent shoulder surgery in February, is skating in a non-contact jersey, as is Joaquim Lemay, who was hurt in November and missed the majority of his senior season with Northeastern.
Lynden Lakovic, who had season-ending surgery back in December to address an upper-body ailment, did not skate on Monday but will be on the ice in a non-contact jersey for the remainder of camp.