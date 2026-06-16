Capitals' ECHL Affiliate Stingrays Hire Jesse Kallechy As Head Coach

The Capitals' ECHL affiliate has a new bench boss.
The Washington Capitals' ECHL affiliate South Carolina Stingrays officially have a new face behind the bench.
South Carolina announced that Jesse Kallechy will take over as the new head coach and director of hockey operations. He replaces David Warsofsky, who stepped down in May in order to explore other opportunities.
Kallechy joins the Stingrays following three years behind the bench with the Fort Wayne Komets. This past season, he led the Komets to the top of the Central Division with a 45-17-10 record, and Fort Wayne went on to make it to the Western Conference Finals in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.
"Being named Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations of the South Carolina Stingrays is a significant responsibility," Stingrays President Rob Concannon said in the team's official press release. "This franchise has a proud history and a championship tradition. As we conducted our search, we were looking for someone who could honor that legacy while helping lead us into our next chapter.”
Before joining the Komets, Kallechy worked with the back-to-back Kelly Cup Champion Florida Everblades in 2022 and 2023 as an assistant, and also helped coach the SPHL's Huntsville Havoc to a Presidents' Cup Championship back in 2018.
"I want to thank Rob and Todd for this opportunity for me and my family as I am honored to join the South Carolina Stingrays organization," Kallechy added. "The Stingrays have a rich history, passionate fans, and a reputation as one of the premier organizations in the ECHL. I am excited for the opportunity to work with our players, staff, and community as we pursue a Kelly Cup championship and continue building on the proud tradition of Stingrays hockey."