Capitals' ECHL Affiliate Stingrays Hire Jesse Kallechy As Head Coach

"I want to thank Rob and Todd for this opportunity for me and my family as I am honored to join the South Carolina Stingrays organization," Kallechy added. "The Stingrays have a rich history, passionate fans, and a reputation as one of the premier organizations in the ECHL. I am excited for the opportunity to work with our players, staff, and community as we pursue a Kelly Cup championship and continue building on the proud tradition of Stingrays hockey."