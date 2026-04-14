Capitals Eliminated From Playoff Contention As Flyers Clinch Third In Metro

The Washington Capitals season will come to a close on Tuesday, as they’ve been eliminated from playoff contention following a shootout win for the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday.
Tyson Foerster scored the shootout winner and Dan Vladar went 3-for-3 in the crease to help the Flyers overcome the Carolina Hurricanes, 3-2. With two points, Philadelphia hit 96 points and clinched third in the Metropolitan Division.
Washington can only max out at 95 points and faces the Columbus Blue Jackets, also eliminated by the Flyers on Monday, in its regular season finale on the road on Tuesday.
With the Capitals season coming to a close, now all eyes are on Alex Ovechkin, who will decide whether or not to retire at some point this offseason.