Capitals Emphasize Need For 'Smarter' Play, Better Puck Management Amid Early Growing Pains To Start Season

"You just have to do the necessary things to win the hockey game, however that looks like... We’ll get it fixed but it’s going to take some time. Guys have to learn, we need to become a more intelligent team," Carbery said. "You’ve seen it through the first (few) games. We make some crazy decisions at bad times. I know I feel it on the bench and everyone in the building is like, ‘What is that?’ You just can’t do that at this level if you want to be a good team."