Capitals Expect Alex Ovechkin To Be Ready For Season Opener, Captain Won't Appear In Preseason As He Recovers From Injury

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals got more positive news on the Alex Ovechkin front on Friday, as the captain is expected to be ready for the season opener against the Carolina Hurricanes next week.
Ovechkin was on the ice for the team's morning skate on Friday and a full participant in practice, wearing a regular jersey. However, he will not appear in Washington's final two preseason games, including Friday's home tilt against the Boston Bruins.
"We're just going to be cautious with it," Carbery said, adding, "We'd like to get him into the game, but it's an exhibition game at the same time, so we'll give him an extra — whatever the exact day is — to get himself 100 percent healthy, which is more of a priority than him getting into a little bit of game action."
Ovechkin is still considered day-to-day with an undisclosed lower-body injury, but barring a setback, should be full go for the start of the year.
With Ovechkin out for Friday's game, Ethen Frank will fill in on his line with Dylan Strome and Ryan Leonard, with Leonard moving into Ovechkin's spot on the left side.
Ovechkin is entering his 22nd season with the Capitals and sits 11 goals away from passing Wayne Gretzky for the most combined goals in NHL history. The 41-year-old led D.C. in scoring last season with 32 goals and 64 points while appearing in all 82 games.