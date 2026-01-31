Capitals Face More Injury Questions, Place McMichael & Roy On IR Ahead Of Tilt With Hurricanes

The Capitals return home to host the Hurricanes at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
The Washington Capitals are dealing with some more injuries ahead of Saturday's meeting with the Carolina Hurricanes.
Per the NHL Media site, the Capitals have placed forward Connor McMichael and defenseman Matt Roy on the injured reserve.
McMichael skated 16:17 minutes against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, but did not play the final 8:27 minutes of the third or any of overtime or the shootout. It's unclear what happened to the 25-year-old or what the ailment is.
Meanwhile, Roy, who has missed the last two games with a lower-body injury, last played on Jan. 24 against the Edmonton Oilers.
Injuries have been nothing new for Washington this season, as the team has dealt with a number of absences over the course of the campaign. The team is finally back in D.C. after a six-game road trip out west.
The Capitals could potentially make a recall ahead of their 5 p.m. matchup, and are also dealing with some uncertainty surrounding their goaltenders. Logan Thompson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, and Charlie Lindgren was hurt at the end of Thursday's win and had to be helped off the ice and down the tunnel.
Clay Stevenson remains up with the team as of Saturday, and the team used its second and final 23 man roster limit-goaltender exemption to bring Stevenson up without having to clear a roster spot.
The Hershey Bears recalled goaltender Seth Eisele from the South Carolina Stingrays on Saturday, indicating that Garin Bjorklund could be in route to D.C.