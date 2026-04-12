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Capitals Game Notes: Dubois Will Play, Sandin Out As Thompson Starts Again vs. Penguins cover image

Capitals Game Notes: Dubois Will Play, Sandin Out As Thompson Starts Again vs. Penguins

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Updated at Apr 12, 2026, 18:36
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WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals lineup will see some changes as they prepare to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second half of a must-win back-to-back, with Pierre-Luc Dubois in and Rasmus Sandin out due to injury.

Dubois and Sandin suffered respective upper and lower-body injuries in Saturday's win over the Penguins, with Dubois having crashed into the boards in the second and Sandin taking a hip check from Justin Brazeau that led to his leg buckling out from under him.

The Capitals saw Dubois take warmups and line rushes, and he appears to be in against Pittsburgh. Sandin, meanwhile, is out.

Other than that, there will be no other changes for the Capitals, who need a win or overtime loss against Pittsburgh to avoid being eliminated from playoff contention.

Here are the combinations:

Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Anthony Beauvillier

Connor McMichael-Pierre-Luc Dubois-Ryan Leonard

Aliaksei Protas-Ilya Protas-Tom Wilson

Brandon Duhaime-Justin Sourdif-Ivan MIroshnichenko

Martin Fehervary-Timothy Liljegren

Jakob Chychrun-Trevor van Riemsdyk

Cole Hutson-Matt Roy

Logan Thompson, who stopped eight shots in Saturday's win, will start for the second straight game as Charlie Lindgren remains day-to-day. Clay Stevenson was called up earlier on Sunday with Mitch Gibson returning to Hershey, so Stevenson will back up.

Puck drop is at 3 p.m. at Capital One Arena.

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