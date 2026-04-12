Capitals Game Notes: Dubois Will Play, Sandin Out As Thompson Starts Again vs. Penguins

WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals lineup will see some changes as they prepare to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second half of a must-win back-to-back, with Pierre-Luc Dubois in and Rasmus Sandin out due to injury.
Dubois and Sandin suffered respective upper and lower-body injuries in Saturday's win over the Penguins, with Dubois having crashed into the boards in the second and Sandin taking a hip check from Justin Brazeau that led to his leg buckling out from under him.
The Capitals saw Dubois take warmups and line rushes, and he appears to be in against Pittsburgh. Sandin, meanwhile, is out.
Other than that, there will be no other changes for the Capitals, who need a win or overtime loss against Pittsburgh to avoid being eliminated from playoff contention.
Here are the combinations:
Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Anthony Beauvillier
Connor McMichael-Pierre-Luc Dubois-Ryan Leonard
Aliaksei Protas-Ilya Protas-Tom Wilson
Brandon Duhaime-Justin Sourdif-Ivan MIroshnichenko
Martin Fehervary-Timothy Liljegren
Jakob Chychrun-Trevor van Riemsdyk
Cole Hutson-Matt Roy
Logan Thompson, who stopped eight shots in Saturday's win, will start for the second straight game as Charlie Lindgren remains day-to-day. Clay Stevenson was called up earlier on Sunday with Mitch Gibson returning to Hershey, so Stevenson will back up.
Puck drop is at 3 p.m. at Capital One Arena.