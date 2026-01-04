Capitals Injury Updates: Tom Wilson Being Further Evaluated On Sunday, Aliaksei Protas Day-To-Day

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals will have to wait a little bit longer until they have more clarity on Tom Wilson and his timeline.

Per the team, Wilson is being further evaluated by medical staff on Sunday, and there will be more information on his timetable come Monday.

The 31-year-old was hurt in the first period of Saturday's loss to the Chicago Blackhawks after colliding with Connor Murphy and landing back awkwardly on his right leg. He limped off the ice and skated to the bench under his own power, but ultimately, had to be helped down the tunnel and did not return to play.

Wilson leads the Capitals with 22 goals and 42 points through 41 games so far this season. He was named to the Canadian Olympic Team back on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Aliaksei Protas, who missed Saturday's contest with a lower-body injury of his own, is day-to-day.

This story is being updated in real time.