Capitals Injury Updates: Ovechkin Skates For First Time In Days, Fehervary & Sourdif Cleared For Contact

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals got a positive sign on Tuesday, as captain Alex Ovechkin took the ice for some skills work and shooting ahead of practice.

It marked the first time the 40-year-old skated since the start of training camp, where he took the ice shortly before leaving to be evaluated for a lower-body injury. He's since been listed as day-to-day and held out of practice mainly as a precaution.

Ovechkin worked on shooting on Charlie Lindgren to warm up the goaltender, and though he got some work in, he did not stay on with the group for practice.

In other positive news, two key players for the Capitals shed the baby blue sweaters, as Martin Fehervary and Justin Sourdif were cleared for contact. Fehervary was being limited in his return to camp after having spent the offseason recovering from meniscus surgery. Sourdif was dealing with an illness.

Washington's next preseason game is on Thursday in Hershey against the Philadelphia Flyers. It is unclear whether Ovechkin, Fehervary and Sourdif will be cleared for that game or not.