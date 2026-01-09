Capitals Injury Updates: Protas To Return Aganst Blackhawks, Latest On Wilson, Chychrun & Sourdif Good To Go

The Washington Capitals got positive news on Friday before facing the Chicago Blackhawks, as Aliaskei Protas has been activated off the injured reserve and is expected to play.

Protas has missed the last three games with a lower-body injury, which was suffered back on Jan. 1 against the Ottawa Senators after being taken down into the boards by Artem Zub. Prior to his injury, he was on a five-game point streak and had points in seven of the last eight outings.

With Protas coming off injured reserve and the team needing to open a roster spot, Washington placed Tom Wilson on the IR retroactive to Jan. 3, when he hurt his leg after a collision with Connor Murphy in the team's last meeting with Chicago.

Wilson remains day-to-day and is still progressing and working toward a return, and is on this road trip with D.C. He is eligible to be activated after Saturday, so if he is ready to return against the Nashville Predators on Sunday, he could, but he is taking the proper steps to get fully healthy before coming back.

Meanwhile, Jakob Chychrun and Justin Sourdif, who left Friday's practice with injuries, are on the trip, and all is expected to be fine for both of them.

Puck drop is at 8 p.m. at United Center.