Capitals Legend T.J. Oshie, Former Head Athletic Trainer Stan Wong Inducted Into U.S. Hockey Hall Of Fame

The Washington Capitals saw two storied members of their franchise in T.J. Oshie and Stan Wong inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame on Thursday.
Oshie and Wong will be inducted and formally enshrined as part of the Class of 2026 on Nov. 30 in Washington, D.C.
Oshie, who officially retired at the end of the 2024-25 season, was born in Everett, Washington, but later moved to Warroad, Minnesota, where he furtherhter embraced hockey and moved up the ranks. Following his impressive showing with the Warroad Warriors, he was taken in the first round of the 2005 NHL Draft by the St. Louis Blues.
Following a seven-year run with the Blues, Oshie was traded to the Capitals after the 2014-15 season. He became a staple of the franchise, a vocal leader and a fan favorite over his nine-year tenure, helping D.C. win the Stanley Cup in 2018 and recording 192 goals and 193 assists for 385 points in 567 games while overcoming chronic back issues to continue playing.
In 1,010 total NHL games, Oshie scored 302 goals and added 393 assists for 695 points. He is just one of 22 U.S.-born players to ever score 300 career NHL goals. Oshie also represented Team USA on the international stage on multiple occasions and is most known for being the shootout hero for the Americans against Russia in the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.
In addition to Oshie, Wong will also join the USHHOF following an impressive career as an athletic trainer. He served as the Capitals' head athletic trainer for 13 years between 1986 and 1999, and also worked with the Florida Panthers and USA Hockey, where he worked five Olympic Winter Games.