Capitals Lose Clay Stevenson To Jets On Waivers

The Washington Capitals said goodbye to one of their goaltending prospects on Monday, with the Winnipeg Jets claiming Clay Stevenson off waivers.
Stevenson was the only player claimed off waivers, per Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Every other player cleared, including Capitals Jonny Brodzinski, Spencer Smallman and Louie Belpedio, who will report to the AHL's Hershey Bears.
Washington signed Stevenson as an undrafted free agent following his time at Dartmouth University and spent the majority of his time in the organization developing in Hershey.
In five total NHL games with Washington, he has a .906 save percentage. He posted a .921 save percentage in four games as a call-up with D.C. last season.
While Stevenson was knocking at the door for an opportunity to make the NHL jump, Washington elected to stick with Charlie Lindgren as Logan Thompson's backup, and with the team holding two extra forwards, the team couldn't carry three goalies.