Capitals Mailbag: Power Play & Lines, Defense, Updates & Impressions Through Start Of Season

Arguably, there's been more of a spark on the "second" unit (and it doesn't help that the other unit has been missing Pierre-Luc Dubois for the last three games, either), and it's also important to note that the power play runs more as a 1A/1B situation rather than a PP1 and PP2 with so much depth. Who goes over the boards first depends on in-game situations, as Carbery pointed out.