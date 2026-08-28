Capitals Mailbag Pt. 2: Expectations & Storylines, Who Could Surprise At Camp, Hutson & Protas, Speed & Flexibility

Lakovic is working his way back into game action full-time and will be making the transition to pro hockey, and it'll be better for his development if he's getting pivotal minutes and experience with Hershey rather than being thrust onto the NHL scene in a limited role. As for Cristall, he can build off a very strong first year in the pros and show that he can carry the bulk of the scoring with Ilya Protas making the full-time jump to the NHL, and he'll also benefit from more of a leadership role and added responsibility.