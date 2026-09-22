Capitals Make First Cuts Of Training Camp, Waive Persson & Loan Sikora, Others To Hershey

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals made their first cuts of training camp on their off day on Tuesday, trimming the 53-man roster down to 44.
Washington placed Ludwig Persson is waivers, and loaned Alexander Suzdalev, Petr Sikora and Tyler Kopff to Hershey. Patrick Thomas, who is week-to-week with an upper-body injury he's been dealing with since last season, will continue his injury rehab with the Bears.
Jon McDonald, Jérémie Biakabutuka, Garin Bjorklund and Ben Kraws, who are under AHL contract, have been assigned to Hershey.
The Capitals will continue camp on Wednesday, where they hope to get an update on captain Alex Ovechkin, who is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
Washington then has two more preseason games, one at home against the Boston Bruins and one on the road against the Philadelphia Flyers, before kicking off the regular season next week.