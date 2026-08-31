Capitals Name Virginia Native, Little Caps Alum Connor Leslie As First Full-Time EBUG

“I've gotten to know Connor over the years through these skates,” Murray told Capitals reporter Mike Vogel. “So, when he gave me the indication that he might be available a little bit more, I brought up the new rule for emergency backup and the layout a little bit, and he showed interest. And once he gave me that indication that he was interested, we started the process. We narrowed it down quickly to him just because we knew he was local. The character checked out big time, and he does a good job in the net. And obviously, he got a chance to watch Parker Milner, and Parker Milner set that bar. So that was the process for us going with Connor.”