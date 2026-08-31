Capitals Name Virginia Native, Little Caps Alum Connor Leslie As First Full-Time EBUG

The Washington Capitals have their new full-time emergency backup goalie.
Washington has officially named Connor Leslie as their new full-time EBUG in accordance with the NHL's new CBA, which goes into effect on Sept. 15. Each NHL team must have a dedicated EBUG who has not played an NHL game, has played 80 or fewer pro games in his career and has not played pro in the last three seasons.
Leslie, a native of Leesburg, Virginia, grew up playing for the Washington Little Caps at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. After time in AAA, he went on to play NCAA Division III at Amherst College, graduating in May 2025. In his final year of DIII, he went 4-7-1 with a .893 save percentage and 3.01 GAA in 13 appearances.
He's no stranger to the organization, having worked with coach Scott Murray and attended some informal skates for D.C. in the past.
“I've gotten to know Connor over the years through these skates,” Murray told Capitals reporter Mike Vogel. “So, when he gave me the indication that he might be available a little bit more, I brought up the new rule for emergency backup and the layout a little bit, and he showed interest. And once he gave me that indication that he was interested, we started the process. We narrowed it down quickly to him just because we knew he was local. The character checked out big time, and he does a good job in the net. And obviously, he got a chance to watch Parker Milner, and Parker Milner set that bar. So that was the process for us going with Connor.”
Over the last few seasons, Washington had Parker Milner serving as something of an EBUG, as he would suit up as an extra practice goalie and be available for skills work and optional skates. He had also suited up as a backup on a professional tryout when Charlie Lindgren was out in December.
Under the new CBA, though, Milner is not qualified to serve as the team's EBUG given his pro experience with the South Carolina Stingrays, and he is also moving back to South Carolina full-time, where he works as a food writer.