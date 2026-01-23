Capitals 'Not Hitting The Panic Button,' But Know Urgency Must Be 'Throw The Roof' Against Flames

As the Washington Capitals take on the Calgary Flames in the first game in a back-to-back in Alberta, coach Spencer Carbery wants to see more fire and push from the moment the puck drops.
Washington is in the midst of a four-game losing streak and has slipped out of playoff position, are five points back of third in the Metropolitan Division and six out of a Wild Card spot.
"We're running out of runway here quickly," coach Spencer Carbery said. "We're not by any stretch hitting the panic button, but the urgency level needs to be through the roof."
The Capitals are coming off a 4-3 regulation loss to the Canucks that snapped Vancouver's 11-game losing streak, and again, face another desperate team in the Flames, who are also 3-6-1 in their last 10 like D.C. and sit third-to-last in the Western Conference.
For Washington, the focus will be on execution and consistency through 60 minutes, as well as improvement in 5-on-5 play amid lapses in play that are marking the difference between wins and losses over this stretch.
On the bright side for D.C., Tom Wilson, who logged over 20 minutes in his return from injury last game, should provide a welcome boost again and help continue to navigate a return to stability on the top-6.
Nothing is confirmed, but Logan Thompson to start against his hometown Flames, and for Charlie Lindgren to get the nod on Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers.
Puck drop is at 9 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Saddledome.