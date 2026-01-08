Capitals Notebook: Chychrun & Sourdif Updates As Both Leave Practice With Injuries, Wilson & Protas Progressing

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals lost two players at practice due to respective injuries, as both Jakob Chychrun and Justin Sourdif left the ice early.

Chychrun skated to the bench and was evaluated by a trainer after being banged up during the first part of practice. After returning to the ice, he left for the locker room when the team switched rinks, missing the remainder of practice.

Meanwhile, Sourdif collided with Connor McMichael after the two skated into each other. Sourdif was hit up high and went down in visible pain, bleeding from the nose. He was helped by a trainer on the bench before heading off for repairs, and did not return for practice.

Coach Spencer Carbery said that he'll check in with head athletic trainer Jason Serbus to see where both are at. Washington is heading on the road for its annual Mentors' Trip, where the team will face the Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators.

The Capitals are already without Aliaksei Protas and Tom Wilson up front as both work their way back from respective lower-body injuries.

Wilson again skated in a non-contact jersey and got work in ahead of practice, but has yet to join the group for a skate. Protas, meanwhile, was a full participant at practice and in a regular jersey.

Both will travel on the Mentors' Trip and could potentially return, though Protas is closer than Wilson, who is "further away" in his recovery. The timeline remains day-to-day.