Capitals Notebook: Dubois Remains Out With Illness & Won't Travel, Roy Update As Holl Recalled, Lines

Washington Capitals
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Oct 12, 2026 5:04 PMPublished Oct 12, 2026 5:04 PM
Updated Oct 12, 2026 5:14 PM
ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals will remain without Pierre-Luc Dubois for at least the first game of their upcoming back-to-back series, as he won't travel and will miss Tuesday's tilt with the Carolina Hurricanes as he continues to deal with an illness.
Dubois did not skate on Monday and is considered day-to-day. Linemate Alex Tuch took a maintenance day but is expected to play barring any setbacks or updates from the training staff.
With Dubois out, the Capitals stuck with the lines that they closed out Sunday's loss to the Seattle Kraken with, as Dylan Strome played center on that second line with Tom Wilson while Ivan Miroshnichenko served as the placeholder for Tuch.
Here are what the forward lines looked like:
Alex Ovechkin-Ilya Protas-Aliaksei Protas
Ivan Miroshnichenko-Dylan Strome-Tom Wilson
Ryan Leonard-Boone Jenner-Jordan Kyrou
Ethen Frank-Justin Sourdif-Anthony Beauvillier
On defense, the team got a positive sign on Monday as Matt Roy took the ice in a non-contact jersey to continue his individual skills work with Kenny McCudden. He skated for nearly a half an hour before leaving the ice ahead of practice.
Roy remains day-to-day with the lower-body injury he suffered last week against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and will not travel to North Carolina. He was placed on injured reserve, and Rasmus Sandin was put on LTIR as the team made space for a recall.
Amid the injuries to the blue line, Washington called up veteran Justin Holl from the AHL's Hershey Bears to serve as a an extra defenseman as the team prepares for a back-to-back against the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens.
"He's a big, right-shot, puck-moving, defensive-minded defenseman," coach Spencer Carbery said. "Just gives us an option going into a back-to-back... has a lot of experience, has played a lot of National Hockey League games and I think just what he could potential bring us as a stabilizer back there to help with some of our left shots, just gives us a good option and gives us some good, solid reliable minutes."
Holl was the extra cycling in with Timothy Liljegren on the top pairing, while Dylan McIlrath, who's dressed in Roy's place since his injury, stayed on a pairing with Cole Hutson.
Here are what the defensive pairings looked like:
Jakob Chychrun-Timothy Liljegren/Justin Holl
Martin Fehervary-Vincent Desharnais
Cole Hutson-Dylan McIlrath
Carbery and the Capitals will also decide on Monday. afternoon on how to play Logan Thompson and Charlie Lindgren for the upcoming back-to-back, which kicks off in Raleigh on Tuesday.
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