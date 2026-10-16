Capitals Notebook: Dubois Update, Sourdif Ill, Roy Upgrades To Contact & Skates With Group, Dubois Update, Lines

Oct 16, 2026 5:53 PMPublished Oct 16, 2026 5:53 PM
ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals saw another player missing from practice on Friday, as Justin Sourdif did not skate due to an illness.
He's questionable for Saturday's game against the New Jersey Devils and is the second Capitals center to come down with an ailment, joining Pierre-Luc Dubois, who is progressing.
Per coach Spencer Carbery, Dubois is starting to feel a bit better, but will miss his fourth straight game on Saturday as he continues to work through his illness. He is expected to be back with the group this coming week, and the first step will be returning to the facility and practicing before getting back into game action.
With Dubois out and Sourdif's status depending on how he feels, Ethen Frank was the placeholder as the fourth-line center, though a call-up is likely if Sourdif can't go.
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While the team continues to work through things on the forward lines, there was good news on the defensive front, as Matt Roy rejoined the group for the first time and was in a regular jersey, as he's been cleared for contact.
Roy has missed the last six games due to a lower-body injury suffered against the Tampa Bay Lightning and had been skating on his own.
While he's nearing a return, his status for Saturday remains unclear, and he skated on an extra pairing in his first practice back.