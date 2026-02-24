Capitals Notebook: Fehervary Returns, Wilson & Thompson TBD, Carlson & Injury Updates

The Capitals will get back into the swing of game action on Wednesday, and will look to have a good amount of names back.
ARLINGTON, V.A. — After a week of practices and getting back up to speed following the Olympic break, the Washington Capitals are finally ready to play games again — though they're still waiting on a handful of players to return to the mix.
Martin Fehervary was back on the ice and is good to go after playing in the Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina, where he helped Slovakia to a fourth-place finish.
Tom Wilson and Logan Thompson flew back on Monday, and had the day off on Tuesday. The two are expected to take part in Wednesday's morning skate, but their statuses remain up in the air.
If they don't play, they will be designated as non-roster, which will give the Capitals the flexibility needed to activate Connor McMichael from the injured reserve. McMichael is fully healthy after suffering an upper-body injury before the break.
Meanwhile, the Capitals could also be without John Carlson, who is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. He skated on his own before practice but did not join the group, though he's still a possibility against the Flyers.
That said, Washington is ready to do what it can to get back up to speed quickly as it plays three games in four nights right out of the break.
"Everybody's going to be in the same boat, so that's one of the things. It's a level-playing field when it comes to your opponent... (we'll try) as quickly as we can get our guys back into game mode tomorrow night and make sure that all of the little nuances inside of the game that are going to happen a lot quicker than they have over the week in practice, just making sure that we're ready for that."