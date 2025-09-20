Capitals Notebook: How First Game Group Looks, Day 3 Takeaways, Ovechkin Injury Update

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals are officially getting back in the swing of game action, as they'll play their first match of the preseason on Sunday when they visit the Boston Bruins.

Washington's game group will be mostly from Saturday's Group B, with Hendrix Lapierre, Ivan Miroshnichenko and more expected to get into action with a good mix of NHL regulars, too.

Sheldon Rempal will not make the trip, though he skated with the group, and Justin Nachbaur appears to be the extra forward. Aaron Ness and Cam Allen, who were also in Group B, will not play.

Here's what the game group line combinations looked like. The lines are the order in which they skated.

Brandon Duhaime-Nic Dowd-Ethen Frank

Sonny Milano-Hendrix Lapierre-Anthony Beauvillier

Ivan Miroshnichenko-Henrik Rybinski-Bogdan Trineyev

Lynden Lakovic-Eriks Mateiko-Spencer Smallman

Declan Chisholm-Trevor van Riemsdyk

Calle Rosen-Vincent Iorio

Leon Muggli-Ryan Chesley

Logan Thompson

Garin Bjorklund

With More Grit & A 'F- You' Attitude, Hendrix Lapierre Ready To Do What He Can To Stay With Capitals

ARLINGTON, V.A. — Washington Capitals prospect Hendrix Lapierre noted that he already has quite a few gray hairs — and it makes sense to him.

Coach Spencer Carbery kept the energy up on Day 3 of camp, with players getting physical in 1-on-1 and 2-on-1 battles and playing in some game scenarios, too.

In Group A, Andrew Cristall got to skate with Dylan Strome again with Alex Ovechkin still injured (he remains day-to-day), and Justin Sourdif got a look on that other wing, too, as he and Martin Fehervary remain in non-contact jerseys. Meanwhile, Ludwig Persson, who has stood out to open camp, got to skate with Connor McMichael and Tom Wilson.

Among the the skaters who continue to impress, Lynden Lakovic made a statement with his play, using his size and speed to his advantage.

Meanwhile, Sheldon Rempal was also getting physical, while Brandon Duhaime didn't hold back during drills, either.

Washington's game group will travel to Boston on Sunday to face the Bruins, and the team's non-game group will scrimmage on Sunday at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.