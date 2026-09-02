Capitals Notebook: Hutson, Sourdif & Stevenson Return For Informal Skates

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals informal skates continue to ramp up, as three newcomers joined the ever-growing group at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Wednesday.
Defenseman Cole Hutson, forward Justin Sourdif and goaltender Clay Stevenson were the latest to arrive in D.C, joining Dylan Strome, Alex Tuch, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Anthony Beauvillier, Ethen Frank, Vincent Desharnais, Boone Jenner, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Alex Tuch, Jonny Brodzinski, Matt Roy, Dylan McIlrath, Timothy Liljegren and Martin Fehervary, along with prospects Lynden Lakovic, Terik Parascak, Petr Sikora and Eriks Mateiko. Logan Thompson has been skating, but had a day off on Wednesday.
Wednesday's workout featured more skills work with coach Kenny McCudden, followed by a 3-on-3 small-area scrimmage. There, Strome scored a number of goals to lift his team to a convincing victory.
Meanwhile, Sourdif showed off his skating and stickhandling and looks strong going into his sophomore season, and Hutson showcased his quick hands and awareness as he commanded a lot of the ice during the small-area games.
Hutson is entering his true rookie season with D.C. after making the jump from college last season. In 14 games with the Capitals to close out his 2025-26 campaign, he had 10 points, and he's expected to play an even bigger role this season.
Sourdif, meanwhile, is coming off an impressive rookie campaign of his own following his trade from Florida, as he put up 15 goals and 20 assists for 35 points while proving himself as an efficient two-way center who can move up and down the lineup.
Stevenson, who joined the skate late, was strong, flexible and confident between the pipes. He is going into a pivotal season where his future hangs in the balance. He's not waiver-exempt, and will have to clear in order to report back to Hershey with Thompson and Charlie Lindgren making up the tandem in the District.
Some other tidbits from today's session:
- Petr Sikora was moving well out there. A lot of speed and grit, and drives hard to the net. He's showing a lot of promise as an up-and-comer for D.C.
- Terik Parascak was also working hard and stood out with his stickhandling.
- Very high spirits at the skate as hockey draws closer.