Capitals Notebook: Kampf & Liljegren Out, Lineup Notes vs. Flames

The Capitals will have to wait to see their new players take the ice.
ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals will have to wait a bit longer to see new acquisitions David Kampf and Timothy Liljegren take the ice, as neither will make their Capitals debut on Monday vs. the Calgary Flames.
Kampf is still going through the immigration process following his tenure with the Vancouver Canucks, but the hope is that process goes quickly and he's available for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers.
As for Liljegren, coach Spencer Carbery wants to wait a bit longer to allow him to get further acclimated with the group before throwing him into action. Like Kampf, the hope is that he could be ready to jump into the mix on Wednesday.
"Let him watch a game at Capital One, make sure he's dialed in systematically and where we're at in the year" Carbery said. "Though it would be a difficult start to put him in the lineup (right away)."
That said, it'll be the same lineup as Saturday when Washington faces Calgary. Logan Thompson will start.
It's also a game that Dylan Strome is looking forward to with his brother, Ryan, having been dealt to the Flames at the deadline.
"It was great," Strome said. "Something that we weren't expecting, and nice to get to see him one more time."