Capitals Notebook: Kampf Officially Rejoins Team On Road In Utah, Frank Takes Step In Recovery

The Capitals got some positive updates on Thursday as they prepare to take on the Mammoth.
The Washington Capitals got some positive news at their morning skate in Utah on Thursday, as David Kampf has officially rejoined the team while Ethen Frank made some progress.
Per the Capitals' Mike Vogel, Kampf is back with the team after returning from Vancouver, where he welcomed his second child last week and resolved ongoing visa issues.
Kampf is clear to play and could make his Washington debut against the Mammoth. The 31-year-old was acquired at the trade deadline to help fill the void left by Nic Dowd, who was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights.
On the injury front, the team also got positive news as Frank, recovering from a lower-body injury, was on the ice, per Vogel. He was in a non-contact jersey and isn't quite ready to return, but it is a step in the right direction.
Frank is listed as day-to-day after taking a hit from Devon Toews and crashing hard into the net back on Sunday against the Colorado Avalanche.